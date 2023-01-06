Otters withstand late push from visiting Crush

In Central Lakes Conference basketball action, on Jan. 5, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball squad defended their home court, in a 51-46 win over the Saint Cloud Crush.
Fergus opened up the game on a 9-3 run, but over the first six minutes, as neither side got comfortable on the offensive end. The Crush would climb within two points just past the halfway mark of the first 18.
The largest lead in the first half was at nine (19-10) before St. Cloud scored the final five points and made it 19-15 at the break.
In the second half, the Otters would increase their lead to double digits, at 28-17 and then their largest lead at 42-28.
St. Cloud answered with a 10-0 run of their own, thanks to steals and fastbreak layups. The advantage was cut down to a single possession a few times over the final minutes but the Otters were able to hit key free throws down the stretch.
“We battled hard … up 14, I thought we could shut the door on them, but give them credit, they didn’t quit,” stated Otters coach Josh Steer. “The wheels came off a little bit for us, but we made free throws and took care of the ball in the end.”
Fergus had four players who scored 11 points, Brynn Sternberg, Karley Braeger, Cyntreya Lockett and Jenna Carlson. Braeger grabbed nine rebounds and Sternberg had seven (who scored all 11 of her points in the second half).
“It took Sternberg a bit to get going (in the game), but you look up at the scoreboard and see 11, 11, 11, 11 … it’s kinda weird but I like to see it. Carlson stepped up big in the game and hit some big shots and defensively created steals,” sid Steer.
The victory moved the Otters to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in CLC play.
