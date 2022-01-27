Competing at a triangular hosted by Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) on Jan. 25, the Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team split its two duels. They defeated the Moorhead Spuds, 51-26, then lost to DGF, 52-24. Versus the Spuds, the Otters jumped out to a 24-9 advantage, thanks in part to three victories via pins and a forfeit in the lower weight classes. Sam Sorum, 160-lbs, Jacob Widness, 170-lbs and William Baez, 182-lbs, all picked up wins via pins, including Baez in just 46 seconds.
Taking on host DGF, Caleb Fronning, 113-lbs, Rayshaun Joseph, 138-lbs, Sorum and Delvin Roberts, 182-lbs, all picked up victories for Fergus Falls.
"Great win for the team tonight. The team as a whole are executing at a high level and performing near the top of our potential for this point in the season,” stated coach Adam Schlepp. “I was really proud to see our team perform all the way through the lineup tonight in both duels."
Fergus Falls, now 4-10 in duels this season, will return to action on Jan. 27, traveling to Thief River Falls for a triangular.
