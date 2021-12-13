Otters wrestling finish 7th at GCI

BARRETT — The Fergus Falls wrestling team travelled to Barrett on Saturday to take part in the Grant County Invitational, finishing seventh overall with 73 points. Taking the top-three spots as a team was Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (204) in first, followed by West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (196) in second and Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle-Montevideo United (183).
Individually the Otters had three wrestlers finish in the top-three spots: at 113 pounds, Caleb Fronning (first), at 160, Sam Sorum (third) and at 182, Delvin Roberts (third).
The Otters will get more mat time Thursday at home in a triangular against Alexandria Area and Sartell-St. Stephen at 5 p.m.
Otters results for the Grant County Invitational are as follows:
106
Jacob Fronning (2-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Max Nygaard (Benson) 2-5 won by fall over Jacob Fronning (Fergus Falls) 2-7 (Fall 3:08)
Cons. Round 1 - Grayson Olson (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 4-1 won by fall over Jacob Fronning (Fergus Falls) 2-7 (Fall 0:24)
113
Caleb Fronning (9-0) placed 1st and scored 25.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Caleb Fronning (Fergus Falls) 9-0 won by fall over Mason Evjen (Alexandria Area) 0-2 (Fall 3:22)
Semifinal - Caleb Fronning (Fergus Falls) 9-0 won by major decision over Carter Lohse (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 7-3 (MD 10-0)
1st Place Match - Caleb Fronning (Fergus Falls) 9-0 won by fall over Peyton Forcier (Border West) 9-3 (Fall 2:24)
120
Kassten Hartwell (0-3) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brett DeRoo (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 4-2 won by fall over Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) 0-3 (Fall 1:16)
Cons. Round 1 - Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Adam Lohse (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 8-2 won by fall over Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) 0-3 (Fall 1:49)
5th Place Match - Jed Carlson (Pelican Rapids) 7-4 won by fall over Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) 0-3 (Fall 4:32)
126
Carson Grenier (4-6) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 4-6 won by decision over Blake Nagler (Benson) 2-3 (Dec 3-2)
Semifinal - Holland Schacherer (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 2-1 won by fall over Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (Fall 1:28)
Cons. Semi - Sam Olson (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 6-3 won by decision over Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match - Brenden Bryce (Alexandria Area) 4-6 won by major decision over Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (MD 11-3)
132
Carston Fronning (4-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Prelim - Ryan Jensen (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 7-2 won by fall over Carston Fronning (Fergus Falls) 4-5 (Fall 0:51)
Prelim - Sam Drietz (Canby) 4-7 won by decision over Carston Fronning (Fergus Falls) 4-5 (Dec 11-4)
145
Lance `Joey` Graff (3-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Prelim - Isaac Moravetz (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 1-2 won by fall over Lance `Joey` Graff (Fergus Falls) 3-5 (Fall 2:35)
Quarterfinal - Tanner Viessman (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 4-2 won by fall over Lance `Joey` Graff (Fergus Falls) 3-5 (Fall 1:34)
152
Lucas Oliphant (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Prelim - Jack Kapenga (Pelican Rapids) 8-5 won by tech fall over Lucas Oliphant (Fergus Falls) 0-2 (TF-1.5 3:40 (19-4))
Prelim - Brody Nachbor (Border West) 6-5 won by fall over Lucas Oliphant (Fergus Falls) 0-2 (Fall 3:44)
160
Sam Sorum (6-4) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 6-4 won by decision over Mason McDougal (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 1-2 (Dec 11-5)
Semifinal - Lincoln Fink (Canby) 11-0 won by fall over Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 6-4 (Fall 1:31)
Cons. Semi - Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 6-4 won by fall over Preston McGee (Benson) 2-6 (Fall 4:15)
3rd Place Match - Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 6-4 won by decision over Landon Seward (Alexandria Area) 4-6 (Dec 8-3)
170
Jacob Widness (0-3) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Mason Teaser (Alexandria Area) 7-3 won by decision over Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 0-3 (Dec 9-3)
Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Nathan Bolduc (Benson) 6-1 won by major decision over Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 0-3 (MD 9-0)
5th Place Match - Mason Teaser (Alexandria Area) 7-3 won by decision over Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 0-3 (Dec 3-2)
182
Delvin Roberts (6-4) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 6-4 won by decision over Teegan Hogrefe (Benson) 2-4 (Dec 11-6)
Semifinal - Beau Robinson (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 7-1 won by fall over Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 6-4 (Fall 3:03)
Cons. Semi - Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 6-4 won by fall over Asher Malek (MAHACA) 0-3 (Fall 2:44)
3rd Place Match - Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 6-4 won by fall over Talen Kampsen (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 4-2 (Fall 0:14)
220
Sebastian Holding Eagle (4-6) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 4-6 won by fall over Kale Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 6-7 (Fall 2:57)
Semifinal - Colton Lindquist (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 8-1 won by fall over Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (Fall 3:53)
Cons. Semi - Brock Marty (MAHACA) 3-1 won by decision over Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match - Kale Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 6-7 won by medical forfeit over Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (M. For.)