Otters wrestling finish 7th at GCI

ARMED AND READY: Otters grappler Caleb Fronning attempts to run an armbar against the Knights' Carter Lohse Saturday at the Grant County Invitational in Barrett.

BARRETT — The Fergus Falls wrestling team travelled to Barrett on Saturday to take part in the Grant County Invitational, finishing seventh overall with 73 points. Taking the top-three spots as a team was Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (204) in first, followed by West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (196) in second and Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle-Montevideo United (183).

Individually the Otters had three wrestlers finish in the top-three spots: at 113 pounds, Caleb Fronning (first), at 160, Sam Sorum (third) and at 182, Delvin Roberts (third).

The Otters will get more mat time Thursday at home in a triangular against Alexandria Area and Sartell-St. Stephen at 5 p.m.

Otters results for the Grant County Invitational are as follows:

106

Jacob Fronning (2-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Max Nygaard (Benson) 2-5 won by fall over Jacob Fronning (Fergus Falls) 2-7 (Fall 3:08)

  • Cons. Round 1 - Grayson Olson (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 4-1 won by fall over Jacob Fronning (Fergus Falls) 2-7 (Fall 0:24)

113

Caleb Fronning (9-0) placed 1st and scored 25.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Caleb Fronning (Fergus Falls) 9-0 won by fall over Mason Evjen (Alexandria Area) 0-2 (Fall 3:22)

  • Semifinal - Caleb Fronning (Fergus Falls) 9-0 won by major decision over Carter Lohse (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 7-3 (MD 10-0)

  • 1st Place Match - Caleb Fronning (Fergus Falls) 9-0 won by fall over Peyton Forcier (Border West) 9-3 (Fall 2:24)

120

Kassten Hartwell (0-3) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Brett DeRoo (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 4-2 won by fall over Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) 0-3 (Fall 1:16)

  • Cons. Round 1 - Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)

  • Cons. Semi - Adam Lohse (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 8-2 won by fall over Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) 0-3 (Fall 1:49)

  • 5th Place Match - Jed Carlson (Pelican Rapids) 7-4 won by fall over Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) 0-3 (Fall 4:32)

126

Carson Grenier (4-6) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 4-6 won by decision over Blake Nagler (Benson) 2-3 (Dec 3-2)

  • Semifinal - Holland Schacherer (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 2-1 won by fall over Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (Fall 1:28)

  • Cons. Semi - Sam Olson (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 6-3 won by decision over Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (Dec 3-1)

  • 5th Place Match - Brenden Bryce (Alexandria Area) 4-6 won by major decision over Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (MD 11-3)

132

Carston Fronning (4-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Prelim - Ryan Jensen (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 7-2 won by fall over Carston Fronning (Fergus Falls) 4-5 (Fall 0:51)

  • Prelim - Sam Drietz (Canby) 4-7 won by decision over Carston Fronning (Fergus Falls) 4-5 (Dec 11-4)

145

Lance `Joey` Graff (3-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Prelim - Isaac Moravetz (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 1-2 won by fall over Lance `Joey` Graff (Fergus Falls) 3-5 (Fall 2:35)

  • Quarterfinal - Tanner Viessman (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 4-2 won by fall over Lance `Joey` Graff (Fergus Falls) 3-5 (Fall 1:34)

152

Lucas Oliphant (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Prelim - Jack Kapenga (Pelican Rapids) 8-5 won by tech fall over Lucas Oliphant (Fergus Falls) 0-2 (TF-1.5 3:40 (19-4))

  • Prelim - Brody Nachbor (Border West) 6-5 won by fall over Lucas Oliphant (Fergus Falls) 0-2 (Fall 3:44)

160

Sam Sorum (6-4) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 6-4 won by decision over Mason McDougal (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 1-2 (Dec 11-5)

  • Semifinal - Lincoln Fink (Canby) 11-0 won by fall over Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 6-4 (Fall 1:31)

  • Cons. Semi - Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 6-4 won by fall over Preston McGee (Benson) 2-6 (Fall 4:15)

  • 3rd Place Match - Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 6-4 won by decision over Landon Seward (Alexandria Area) 4-6 (Dec 8-3)

170

Jacob Widness (0-3) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Mason Teaser (Alexandria Area) 7-3 won by decision over Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 0-3 (Dec 9-3)

  • Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)

  • Cons. Semi - Nathan Bolduc (Benson) 6-1 won by major decision over Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 0-3 (MD 9-0)

  • 5th Place Match - Mason Teaser (Alexandria Area) 7-3 won by decision over Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) 0-3 (Dec 3-2)

182

Delvin Roberts (6-4) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 6-4 won by decision over Teegan Hogrefe (Benson) 2-4 (Dec 11-6)

  • Semifinal - Beau Robinson (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 7-1 won by fall over Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 6-4 (Fall 3:03)

  • Cons. Semi - Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 6-4 won by fall over Asher Malek (MAHACA) 0-3 (Fall 2:44)

  • 3rd Place Match - Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 6-4 won by fall over Talen Kampsen (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 4-2 (Fall 0:14)

220

Sebastian Holding Eagle (4-6) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 4-6 won by fall over Kale Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 6-7 (Fall 2:57)

  • Semifinal - Colton Lindquist (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 8-1 won by fall over Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (Fall 3:53)

  • Cons. Semi - Brock Marty (MAHACA) 3-1 won by decision over Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (Dec 2-0)

  • 5th Place Match - Kale Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 6-7 won by medical forfeit over Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 4-6 (M. For.)

