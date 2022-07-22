The Ottertail Central 15U baseball team began the district tournament in Evansville, on July 21. They came away with two wins, defeating Prairie Rivers Baseball Association Red 10-0 and Fergus Falls 14U 4-2.
Against PRBA, OTC scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, including an RBI triple from Owen Harig. Two more runs would come across in the third, one in the fourth, three more in the third and then two runs in the sixth, to end the contest.
Bradon Grabe grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored the winning run for OTC.
Harig went 2-3 with two runs and an RBI. Ottertail had 13 hits in the contest.
It was Ayden Olson who threw a gem. He pitched all six innings, giving up just three hits and tallying six strikeouts.
OTC 4 Fergus Falls 2
Ottertail used an early advantage to defeat the Fergus Falls 14U squad. A trio of one out singles in the bottom of the first produced a run for OTC. A ground out and an RBI walk gave them a 3-0 lead.
Ethan Swedberg led off the Fergus third with a double and was then brought home on an RBI groundout by Cam Wiederich.
The 3-1 OTC lead would hold until the top of the sixth inning. FF pulled within a run, as Swedberg scored on a groundout. The tying run was in scoring position but a fly out ended the threat. Ottertail then added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning.
Neither side had a player collect more than one hit, as both teams had five total.
Micah Johnson started for Fergus. He threw four innings, allowing three runs on four hits, two walks and a trio of strikeouts. Hunter Powers pitched the final two innings. For OTC, Eric Fick went the distance, giving up five hits and two runs, with two walks and two Ks.
The district tournament continues on July 22, in Evansville.
