The Ottertail Central Bulldogs wrestling team traveled to Belgrade on Friday for the Brooten-Belgrade-Elrosa (BBE) Invite. “There was some great competition as the host team BBE is ranked No. 1 in the Class A and the Becker Bulldogs who are ranked No. 3 in Class AA. Then throw in Eden Valley-Watkins, Frazee and Quad County and you find yourself wrestling against some pretty stiff competition,” coach Jason Rogers stated. The Bulldogs ended up in fourth place and wrestled very competitively.
Logan Schleske ended up taking fifth at the 152 weight class, in what was probably the most competitive bracket at the tournament with three ranked wrestlers. After Schleske won his first match against Brady Crabtree of Frazee by a score of 8-2 decision, he found himself wrestling the No. 1 ranked Blaine Fischer from BBE. Schleske came up short, losing 8-0. Schleske then went through the consolation bracket, meeting Crabtree again in the fifth place match. This time, Schleske was able to get the fall to end his tournament.
Jaxon Rich at 160 pounds, ended up in fourth place. Jaxon won his first match against Jack Graham of Frazee by a decision of 8-3. He then had to wrestle the No. 1 seed of his bracket, Sam Nistler of Eden Valley-Watkins (EV-W). Nistler was able to get a throw on Jaxon and ended up pinning him. Jaxon then went to the consolation bracket and got a pin against Nolan Hildahl of Quad County. This put him in the third place match where he met Adam Jurek of Becker and lost by tech fall. He went 2-2 on the day.
Kale Rich and Tayden Soma were both able to bring home second place finishes. Kale was able to get a pin against Armando Walker of EV-W and then lost to the No. 10 ranked Ethan Spanier of BBE in the finals. Soma was able to get a pin against Blaine Carroll of Quad County before losing to Nolan Jurek of Becker in the finals 14-1.
Brien Poser was the lone champion for the Bulldogs at 138. Poser started the day with a bye before wrestling Tanner Viessman from BBE in the semifinals. Poser dominated the whole match and came away with a 17-3 major decision. In the finals, he met state ranked Wyatt Engen also from BBE. Here Poser was able to control the whole match and came away with a 9-0 victory.
“All the Bulldogs wrestled very tough and I was happy with their effort, we are starting to come along as a team,” Rogers said.
The Ottertail Central Bulldogs will travel to Ortonville on Tuesday for a triangular with Ortonville and Wahpeton-Breckenridge at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the Bulldogs will travel to Alexandria for the Big Ole Invitational.