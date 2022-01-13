The Ottertail Central Bulldogs wrestling team traveled to Ortonville on Jan. 11 for a triangular with the Ortonville Trojans and the newly co-oped Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm. The Bulldogs and Storm started off the triangular and wrestled competitively, with the Storm coming away with a 45-36 win.
Highlights for the Bulldogs against the Storm included Mason Christianson getting a pin at the 106 weight class, Carson Roehl getting his first varsity victory via a pin at the 132 weight class and at the 170 weight class, it was Jaxon Rich picking up the victory via a pin.
“This was a very fun duel that kept going back and forth, there were a couple of toss up matches that we came up on the short end,” said coach Jason Rogers. “Both Tommy Ehlert and Anibal Franco had their opponents on their backs during their matches, if either were able to secure the pin, we win this match. I was very pleased with the way the Bulldogs wrestled.”
Next the Bulldogs wrestled the Trojans of Ortonville. “The Trojans had a lot of open weights, so we didn’t get a lot of live wrestling,” coach Rogers stated. The final score ended up with the Bulldogs winning 60-23.
Ottertail Central wrestling will head to Alexandria on Jan. 15 for the Big Ole Tournament.
