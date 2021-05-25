Out-of-towners took all the checkered flags in the five feature races at I-94 Sure Step Speedway Friday.
Kevin Youngquist of Barney, North Dakota picked up a win in the Short Tracker division, while Dave Mass of East Bethel took home first place in the WISSOTA Late Model. Other winners included Austin Chyba (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds) of Browerville, Brady Gerdes (WISSOTA Modifieds) of Villard, and Parker Anderson (WISSOTA Street Stock) of Phillips, Wisconsin.
The races will be back in action Friday for Memorial Day weekend as gates open at 5:30 p.m. with races starting at 7 p.m.
Short Tracker
Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota; 2. Travis Roush, New York Mills; 3. Curtis Huseth, Underwood; 4. Devin Goulet, Fargo; 5. Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 6. Casey Stremick, Harwood, North Dakota; 7. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton; 8. Hunter Goulet, Fargo; 9. Wade Bergerud, Dalton; 10. Danielle Jennen, Fergus Falls; 11. David Wahl, Fergus Falls; 12. Jake Karch, Fergus Falls; 13. Adrian Kubitz, Ottertail; 14. Jeff Hanson, Barrett; 15. Robert Hosking, Fargo; 16. Jason Kast, Fairmont, North Dakota; 17. Christian Kast, Fairmount, North Dakota;18. Katelyn Warner, Starbuck; 19. Madison Schreiber, Dalton; 20. Mike Hart, Erhard; 21. Todd Stevens, Carlos; 22. Nic Hiles, Miltona; DQ. Brady Molter, Rothsay.
WISSOTA Late Model
Dave Mass, East Bethel; 2. Bryce Sward, Nelson; 3. Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 4. Shane Edginton, Winnipeg, Manitoba; 5. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 6. Brad Seng, Grand Forks; 7. Kevin Robertson, Enderlin, North Dakota; 8. Ryan Corbett, East Grand Forks; 9. Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks; 10. Cole Schill, Horace, North Dakota; 11. Chuck Swenson, Watertown, South Dakota; 12. Shawn Kirwin, Morris; 13. Greg Meyer, Wahpeton; 14. Brody Troftgruben, Grand Forks; 15. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 16. Steve Anderson, Grand Forks; 17. Erik Robertson, Casselton, North Dakota; 18. Jason Strand, Portland, North Dakota; 19. Cole Babcock, Rothsay; 20. Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 21. Troy Schill, Thompson, North Dakota; 22. Dan Dowling, Davenport, North Dakota; 23. Jeff Hapala, West Fargo; 24. Blake Anderson, Grand Forks; 25. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 26. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 27. Jerry Hauge, Underwood; 28. Mitch Johnson, Hickson, North Dakota; 29. Shawn Meyer, Wahpeton; 30. Harry Johnson, Breckenridge; DNS. Mike Hart, Erhard.
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds
Austin Chyba, Browerville; 2. Justin Froemming, Elbow Lake; 3. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 4. Jeff Nelson, Perham; 5. Brennan Gave, Princeton; 6. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 7. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 8. Preston Carr, Carrington, North Dakota; 9. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 10. Scott Bintz, Jamestown, North Dakota; 11. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 12. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 13. Corey Storck, Morris; 14. Rusty Kollman, Carrington, North Dakota;15. Tanner Theis, New Rockford, North Dakota;16. Haley Lee, Starbuck; 17. Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 18. Cody Lee, Starbuck; 19. Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 20. Kyle Preston, Fergus Falls; 21. Brad King, Erhard; 22. Rick Norman, Underwood; 23. Chad Gronner, Underwood; 24. Darren Pfau, West Fargo.
WISSOTA Modifieds
Brady Gerdes, Villard; 2. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 3. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 4. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 5. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria; 6. Tyler Peterson, Hickson, North Dakota; 7. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 8. Blake Jegtvig, Hawley; 9. Josh Beaulieu, Bemidji; 10. Corky Thomas, Glyndon; 11. Josh Thoennes, Nelson; 12. Blake Boelens, Garfield; 13. Tim Thomas, West Fargo; 14. Brent Pulskamp, Wahpeton; 15. Erv Grossman, Fargo.
WISSOTA Street Stock
Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wisconsin; 2. Ryan Satter, Dent; 3. Kyle Dykhoff, Starbuck; 4. Kasey Ussatis, Nome, North Dakota; 5. Daniel Aberle, Finley, North Dakota; 6. Joe Potter, Euclid; 7. Royce Jawaski, Horace, North Dakota; 8. Kenny Barber, Starbuck; 9. Tanner Horn, Wadena; 10. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 11. Brent Clemensen, Ashyb; 12. Ryan Johnson, Karlstad; 13. Bryan Crandall, Herman; 14. Avery Wendt. Brandon; 15. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 16. Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 17. Cory Dykhoff, Perham; DNS. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls.
