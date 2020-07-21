And the winner is ...

Driver Brett Hoium (Villard) wins the race after some back and forth with Landon Atkinson (Little Falls) Friday at I-94 Sure Step Speedway.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

Out of town drivers found success at the I-94 Sure Step Speedway in Fergus Falls Friday, July 17 as each won 1 of 5 feature races.

In the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, Justin Jones of Bemidji captured the A Feature, while Watertown, South Dakota’s Mike Nichols won the B Feature. Dane Ebert of Lake Shore took the win in the WISSOTA Modified’s A Feature, while Brandon Cripp of Brule, Wisconsin, won the B Feature. Jeff Ekdahl of Oakdale completed the sweep with a WISSOTA Street Stock victory.

 

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

A Feature: 1. Justin Jones, Bemidji; 2. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 3. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 4. Randy Laage, Brooten; 5. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 6. Jeff Nelson; 7. Austin Chyba, Browerville; 8. Haley Lee, Starbuck; 9. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 10. Corey Storck, Morris; 11. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 12. Jake Smith, St. Joseph; 13. Jeremy Nelson, Zimmerman; 14. Michelle Lund, Brandon; 15. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria; 16. Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 17. Tommy Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 18. Grady Shearer, St. Cloud; 19. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 20. Lindsey Hansen, Jamestown, North Dakota; 21. Mike Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 22. Brennan Gave, Princeton; 23. Justin Froemming, Garfield; 24. David Pixley, East Bethel; 25. Scott Bintz, Jamestown, North Dakota; 26. Nick Ayotte, St. Paul.

 

B Feature: 1. Mike Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 2. Brennan Gave, Princeton; 3. Justin Froemming, Garfield; 4. David Pixley, East Bethel; 5. Scott Bintz, Jamestown, North Dakota; 6. Nick Ayotte, St. Paul; 7. Josh Backman, Alberta; 8. Rick Norman, Underwood; 9. Abby Gierke, Villard; 10. Grace Oeltjen, Villard; 11 (DNF). Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 12 (DNF). Brody Krenz, Alexandria; DNS. Scott Samuelson, Fergus Falls; DNS. Jason VandeKamp, Scandia.

 

WISSOTA Modifieds

A Feature: 1. Dan Ebert, Lake Shore; 2. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 3. Brian Haben, Appleton; 4. Landon Atkinson, Little Falls; 5. Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota;6. Brett Hoium, Villard; 7. Dave Cain, Corcoran; 8. Brady Gerdes, Villard;  9. Tyler Peterson, Hickson, North Dakota; 10. Blake Jegtvig, Hawley; 11. Zach Johnson, Lowry; 12. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 13. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 14. Jason Richardson, Spring Valley, Wisconsin; 15. Jake Wildman, Glenwood; 16. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria; 17. Jeremy Nelson, Zimmerman; 18. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 19. Chris Mensen, Carlos; 20. Taylor Grove, Glyndon; 21. Brandon Copp, Brule, Wisconsin; 22. Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria; 23. Josh Thoennes, Nelson; 24. Jayson Good, Watertown, South Dakota; 25. Adam Ayotte, St. Paul; 26. Eric Lamm, Anoka.

 

B Feature: 1. Brandon Copp, Brule, Wisconsin; 2. Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria; 3. Josh Thoennes, Nelson; 4. Jayson Good, Watertown, South Dakota; 5. Adam Ayotte, St. Paul; 6. Eric Lamm, Anoka; 7. Matt Aukland, Glyndon; 8. James Trantina III, St. Joseph; 9. McKenzie Gerdes, Alexandria; 10. Matt Sorenson, Duluth; 11. Scotty Messner, Bemidji; 12. Ken Hron, Grand Rapids; 13 (DNF). Luke Lick, Rosholt, South Dakota; DNS. Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud.

 

WISSOTA Street Stock

A Feature: 1. Jeff Ekdahl, Oakdale; 2. Jack Koranda, Bluffton; 3. Cole Kannegiesser, Hancock; 4. Mike Hart, Erhard; 5. Craig Gardner, Eagle Bend; 6. Jim Williams, DeGraff; 7. Cory Dykhoff, Perham; 8. Ryan Satter, Dent; 9. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 10. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 11. Brittany Smith, St. Joseph; 12. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 13. Tyler Klugman, Wheaton; 14. Russell Carlson, Montevideo; 15. Darek Turner, Fargo; 16. Chad Andersen, Dent.

Load comments