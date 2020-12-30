In November of 2019 some of my North Dakota hiking buddies and I decided that it was time to tackle the road walk portion of the North Country Trail from Abercrombie, North Dakota to Fergus Falls, a distance of 39 miles to the little rest area north of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County. Our usual routine for day hikes is to meet right away in the morning and be done by lunch time.
Rennae, Gail and I staged a car at our ending point about 10 miles east of our starting point. We met a local leaving for work and she graciously allowed us to park in their yard. Then we drove west and parked at Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site. Very soon we crossed the Red River and were in Minnesota. It was an uneventful walk for 1.5 miles to the town of Kent. We knew that we would have to detour around a creek with no bridge. Maybe on a summer day it would have been refreshing to wade across the creek but on this cold, misty and very windy winter day that was not a good idea. We picked our way through town knowing that we had to end up on busy Highway 75 for a short bit. Once we made it out of town it was a straight walk on a gravel road for 6.5 miles. The wind was so strong and cold that we were grateful to have it at our back and it may have pushed us a little faster than our usual pace! We turned north for our last mile and I was happy that it was only a short walk back to our car. The northwest wind attacked us with all its force and we were almost walking sideways to escape the bitter cold. The good news is that we didn’t encounter any dogs along the way which is always a concern on road walks.
A couple weeks later, Rennae, Gail, Rachel and I met where we left off to complete the remaining 13 miles to Rothsay. The weather was pleasant and with the company it was a quick, easy walk to Rothsay. We had previously parked a car in Rothsay so we all eventually got back to our own cars and made plans for our next walk. This is where the good part comes in — I discovered that the truck stop in Rothsay has over a dozen kinds of homemade pie every day! Yay! I had a good lunch and then took pie home for my husband.
Right before Christmas, Rennae, Rachel and I met to walk 11 miles southeast of Rothsay on Old Highway 52. We discovered the small town of Carlisle but otherwise it was just a pretty straightforward walk along the side of the road. Once again, I made time for a delightful lunch and more pie at the Rothsay Truck Stop.
It was a while before we could get together again but on a wicked, cold, windy day in January, we met to walk the last 5 miles to the edge of Fergus Falls. Rennae, Rachel and I were bundled up head to toe and fortunately were able to walk with the wind at our backs. The temperature was below zero to start with and the windchill was way below zero but it’s amazing how comfortable one can be when dressed properly and you don’t have to walk into the wind. We continued under Interstate 94 and less than two hours after we started, we were at our cars. Rennae pushed on for another 4 miles to the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center but since I had already walked that section, I headed home, satisfied that another big chunk of the North Country Trail was now complete.
Many people are put off by the idea of a hiking trail along a road and sometimes I agree especially when that road is a major highway with a narrow shoulder. But most of the time I view it as another way to see a slice of life that I would never get to experience. The gravel roads are usually peaceful with minimal traffic and when walking with friends, the time flies by. We all have a ritual that we complete after our hike where we mark off each section of the trail that we have completed. I date all these sections and write a few notes (who I was with, weather, unusual sites, etc.) so it’s fun to flip through my three-ring binder of maps and remember the experiences. Looking back, the winter was a good time to schedule the road walk. We didn’t need snowshoes and that part of the trail is relatively close to all of us. It was a way to get outside and get some real exercise and accomplish a goal.
It was only a year ago that we hiked into Fergus Falls. The four of us have been diligently working our way across the 840 miles of the trail in Minnesota. It’s hard to believe that, one step at a time, I have now walked all the way to Biwabik on the Iron Range. More on these hikes later … . Michelle Lackey Olsen, member MN Waters and Prairie Chapter of the NCTA.
