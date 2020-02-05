The candlelight ski event at Maplewood State Park will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6-8:30 p.m.  The 1-mile ski trail will be lighted with 150 candles, a wonderful sight to see.  Come and enjoy the evening.  Ski, hike, or snowshoe, stand around the campfire, chat with friends, and enjoy hot chili, smores, bars, and hot drinks. Maplewood State Park has 20 sets of snowshoes to try out.

Remember, if skiing, age 16 and older do need a ski pass.  A $10 daily ski pass is available at the park and a one-year ski pass  ($25) can be purchased at most sport stores (Maplewood also sells them).  Minnesota park stickers are required.  Questions can be answered at Maplewood State Park, 218-863-8383.

