Dead and dying carp are appearing in some lakes within the Pomme de Terre River system, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Researchers from the University of Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center (MAISRC) recently collected tissue samples from stressed carp in Pomme de Terre Lake and confirmed that the fish kill was attributed to Carp Edema Virus Disease (CEVD). Carp continue to be affected in Lake Christina and Pomme de Terre, Ten Mile and Barrett lakes in Grant, Douglas and Otter Tail counties. Additional mortality is anticipated in other lakes with warming water and spawning concentrations. CEVD is a virus specific to common carp and can cause high mortality rates in wild and cultured varieties, including koi.
There is no treatment. Other important gamefish species are not affected. CEVD and other fish viruses do not infect humans. To report a carp die off, call 800-422-0798.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.