CEVD in river system

Dead or dying carp have appeared in the Pomme de Terre River system. According to the DNR, the carp deaths are attributed to Carp Edema Virus Disease.

Researchers from the University of Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center (MAISRC) recently collected tissue samples from stressed carp in Pomme de Terre Lake and confirmed that the fish kill was attributed to Carp Edema Virus Disease (CEVD). Carp continue to be affected in Lake Christina and Pomme de Terre, Ten Mile and Barrett lakes in Grant, Douglas and Otter Tail counties. Additional mortality is anticipated in other lakes with warming water and spawning concentrations. CEVD is a virus specific to common carp and can cause high mortality rates in wild and cultured varieties, including koi. 

There is no treatment. Other important gamefish species are not affected. CEVD and other fish viruses do not infect humans. To report a carp die off, call 800-422-0798.

