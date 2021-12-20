"Fishing the Midwest," one of the Midwest’s longest running and highest rated regional fishing television shows, is set to kick off another airing season during first quarter, 2022! "Fishing the Midwest" airs on regional cable powerhouses Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Midwest and also on World Fishing Network. The series also appears on several additional Bally networks and network affiliates and cable providers.
“Fishing the Midwest" offers the most comprehensive list of TV carriers of any regional fishing television series in the Midwest,” said Bob Jensen, "'Fishing the Midwest’s'" founder and Hall of Fame angler. “'Fishing the Midwest' has always prided itself on providing pertinent and current fishing information and entertainment of the highest quality to anglers and viewers in our area of influence.”
“We continue to take viewers to top Midwest fishing destinations and show them easy-to-master fishing techniques that can be used on their next fishing trips,” said Mike Frisch, host of 'Fishing the Midwest.' “Plus, we meet interesting folks during our travels and share their stories with our viewers too.”
In addition to television, "Fishing the Midwest’s" syndicated columns and “how to” fishing blogs run regularly on/in over 70 websites, newspapers, and outdoor publications across the Midwest and beyond. Additionally, "Fishing the Midwest" can be found on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
"Fishing the Midwest" TV begins airing the weekend of Jan. 1-2, on most carriers. To see a complete airing schedule as well as all things "Fishing the Midwest," visit www.fishingthemidwest.com.
