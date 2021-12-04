School of Fish presented by Hannay’s Marine, widely recognized as leaders in kids fishing education, recently completed their ninth year of hosting fishing classes for kids, their parents and other adults. School of Fish taught 22 schools in 2021 graduating 489 “water-ready” kids and had 242 adults attend as well!
“We went to some new destinations this year, but also returned to communities we’ve been to many times,” said Mike Frisch, one of the organization’s co-founders. “We think it speaks well of our program when schools and other organizations have us back year after year!”
Started in Alexandria, in 2013, School of Fish presented by Hannay’s Marine has now taught 239 schools in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota, Nebraska and has graduated 5,119 kids in its classes. Nearly 1,700 adults have attended in its existence as well.
“We continue to graduate water-ready kids who have the knowledge, skills, and equipment they need to get their fishing careers started,” stated Frisch. “Just as importantly, we provide that education in a fashion that excites them about our sport!”
Frisch also lauded the program’s sponsors in helping grow School of Fish. “Many of our supporters have been with us from Day 1 and they continue to see great value in exposing kids and their families to fishing and the great outdoors. Their awesome support allows us to provide quality education and the rods, reels, and tackle needed to help our students get their fishing careers off to great starts,” Frisch concluded.
In addition to Hannay’s Marine as the presenting sponsor, other School of Fish supporters include G3 Boats, Soderholm Insurance, KLN Family Brands, ShoreMaster, Clam, Women Anglers of Minnesota, Strike King, Lew’s, Diamond Buick GMC, Distinctive Cabinet Design, Artie’s Bait and Tackle, and Fishing the Midwest.
To learn more about School of Fish visit fishingthemidwest.com and select the “School of Fish” icon to be directed to the webpage. Once there, visitors can see the upcoming schedule and learn more about the program.
