There is a saying with a lot of truth to it “be wary of giving advice, wise men don’t need it and fools won’t heed it.”
I knew a couple of guys in my younger days that gave me separate pieces of advice that have been very useful.
The one fellow was Ed Williams, who at the time was the sheriff of Grant County.
My son and I were fishing from shore in the channel on Rose Lake one summer afternoon. He was very young at the time but he was crazy to catch some fish. The sunnies were biting that day and we were catching them in all sizes. I remember spending most of my time helping him.
Ed was there trying to catch some fish in the channel, too. I knew Ed because a pal of mine was one of his deputies. Ed was off duty, he was alone and, like us, he was trying to catch panfish. I think he was having a lot more fun watching us. Fish can never bite fast enough for a little kid because Providence does not bless them with patience.
After observing us for a while engrossed in those common antics between a dad and his son while fishing from shore - getting the line out of the trees, baiting the hook over and over, taking fish off the hook, hearing “I got one!” and so forth, Ed came over to chat.
I don’t recall his exact words anymore but he told me to really enjoy myself that afternoon and to always try and remember how much fun we were having. He said even with all the distractions I was experiencing a very special time in my life and I should treasure it. He was talking to me but I noticed the whole time he was watching my son.
It was very obvious that Ed had once covered the same ground.
The other piece of advice I got came from a man I worked with for years - Franklin “Bucky” Michaelson. Bucky was pretty rough on me at times (usually when I had it coming) but as time went by he seemed to mellow.
One day while Bucky was pasting up the sports page in the composing room I started telling him about some guilt I was carrying around. I had a terrific pheasant hunting spot at the time which I was not telling my fellow pheasant hunters about. There was a little voice inside of me telling me not to share it and I remember asking Buck if he thought I was wrong.
His answer surprised me. It was a flat “no.”
Why not?
He told me that in his experience it was important for a person like me, who enjoyed the outdoors so much, to have a place that only he knew about - whether it was a great hunting spot or great fishing hole.
After awhile that hunting hot spot cooled off so I had to find another one - then another, and another and another. Letting the cat out of the bag is not the end of the world and being generous and sharing is no sin but as a secret gets around it seems to pick up speed. The next thing you know there are no pheasants to hunt and the size of those fish you were catching have turned from big to small.
Even if you have not mentioned a good spot to anyone there can always be others watching.
I wonder how much of a coincidence it was on Sunday morning when I returned to my spear house a day after spearing a 7-pounder to find four new fish houses had moved in on mine? I wonder how much of a coincidence it was Sunday afternoon when I passed a pheasant hotspot and encountered orange-clad hunters in four trucks?
Buck was right - there was nothing wrong with keeping it a secret - if you can.
Brian Hansel is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
