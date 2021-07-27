The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is issuing special-use permits to hay several waterfowl production areas in four counties.
• Douglas County: Urness and Brandon Townships (Ellingson Waterfowl Production Area and Stowe Lake Waterfowl Production Area).
• Grant County: Pelican Lake, Lund, and Delaware Townships (Bah Lakes Waterfowl Production Area and Bailey Slough Waterfowl Production Area).
• Otter Tail County: Erhard's Grove, Nidaros, Friberg, Norwegian Grove, Western, Tumuli, Inman and Buse Townships (Backstrom, Bjerkevedt, Duenow, Gardner, Hensch, Nicholson, Rokes, and Townsend Waterfowl Production Areas).
• Wilkin County: Prairie View Township (Bellmore Waterfowl Production Area).
Cooperators must bid for the units they are interested in. The highest bid for each unit will be granted a special-use permit valid from Aug. 12-Sept.15. Bids must be delivered to the Fergus Falls Wetland Management District office by Aug. 11.
To obtain a bid package or for more information, please call Hannah Kruenegel at 218-770-2515 or email hannah_kruenegel@fws.gov.
Learn more about the Fergus Falls Wetland Management District which is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the principal federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages the 150-million acre National Wildlife Refuge System, which encompasses 567 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts. It also operates 68 national fish hatcheries and 81 ecological services field stations.
