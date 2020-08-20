August is one of my favorite fishing months because, for a variety of reasons, I get to spend more time fishing largemouth bass than during any other time. And, I truly love chasing “green fish” and the challenges they present.
Duane Peterson, a two-time hall of fame angler, gave me some advice years ago regarding finding bass in Midwestern lakes that I’ve never forgotten. “Find good weeds and you’ll find good bass, find the best weeds and you’ll find the best bass,” was Peterson’s sage advice. Advice that held true 20 years ago when I started bass fishing and advice that holds true today.
Finding good vegetation in late summer often involves searching somewhat deeper water and looking for weeds that are still green and lush as this can be a time when some vegetation is already turning brown. For me, that means targeting the outside edge of where weeds grow (also known as the “deep weed line”) and then working shallower on a flat often adjacent to that weed line.
Aggressive-feeding largemouth will often cruise the weed line looking for their next meal. However, particularly during midday and on bright, calm days, the fish will tuck up farther on the flat and hold at the base of thick, heavy weeds and in weed clumps. Those fish can be harder to find, but often will be some of a lake’s bigger green specimens. Those fish also happen to be my favorites, not only for their size, but for the methods required to catch them!
To find and catch these fish I often identify large, weedy mid-depth flats. From there, I cruise those weed lines and use the MEGA Side Imaging of my Solix sonar unit to “look” adjacent to the boat’s shallow side searching for good vegetation. Once a likely looking flat is found, I break out a flipping rod spooled with heavy line on a baitcast reel and go to work!
This work involves using my trolling motor to slowly move from weed clump to weed clump looking for the heaviest weeds, any open spots in the weeds and variations in weed types. Some of this “looking” is done with my sonar and some is done with my actual eyes using polarized sunglasses. Any of the irregularities just described can hold a bass, or several bass for that matter.
While cruising and looking, I use a jig and plastic trailer combo to make short pitches to likely spots. I let the bait sink in, hop or shake it a couple times, and then repeat in the next spot. All the while, I am moving slowly along the flat and looking for the next target.
When a fish bites, it’s best to mark the exact location, because often two or three more bites can be garnered by duplicating the productive “drop.” Also, by paying attention to productive spots often helps put together a pattern. For example, sometimes a particular water depth and/or distance from the inside or outside edges of the weeds becomes important. Other times, type and thickness of cover seem to be common factors. Whatever the case, identifying one good area often helps find the next.
Recently, my best success has come by pitching a ½-ounce “Strike King Hack Attack Fluorocarbon Flipping Jig” tipped with a “Strike King Rage Craw.” This jig is a bit smaller in profile and with a head-shape designed to easily penetrate weed cover without hanging up. When paired with the flapping action of the craw, this combo just seems to get bit more than any other presentation!
Black/blue jigs and craws work well in off-colored water, but more and more the lakes I fish have clearer waters making more natural patterns better. Jigs in candy craw and ‘bama craw paired with green pumpkin craws are good choices.
Lew’s has a variety of “flipping” rods that, when paired with one of their reliable baitcast reels, work really well. Loading the reel with 20-pound fluorocarbon line completes the setup.
If getting in on some exciting hand-to-hand combat with big largemouth bass sounds fun to you, then consider heading to “good” weeds and employing some of the suggestions just offered. You just might have some of the season’s most exciting fishing action this August!
As always, good luck on the water and remember to include a youngster in your next outdoor adventure!
Mike Frisch is a western Minnesota fishing guide and co-host of the popular “Fishing the Midwest” TV series. Visit www.fishingthemidwest.com or follow Fishing the Midwest on Facebook for more "fishy" stuff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.