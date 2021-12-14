During December and January, DNR fish biologists will be busy aging fish that were collected during their 2021 fish population assessments. Aging fish is a critical component of a DNR fish biologist’s job. Biologists can estimate the age of individual fish using a variety of aging structures. Scales, otoliths, cleithrums, and spines are the most common structures used to age fish. All of these structures contain rings for each year of growth, much like a tree. Biologists refer to these marks as annuli. Fish lay down an annual mark during periods of slow growth during the winter. Biologists count these marks to determine the age of a subsample of fish captured in a fish population assessment.
Scales are most commonly used for aging largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, bluegills, crappies and small walleyes. Scale samples account for 80% or more of the aging structures collected and are nonlethal to the fish. Scales are typically collected from fish sampled by trapnetting or electrofishing. Scale samples are collected by using a knife to scrape a few scales from the side of a fish just behind the pectoral fin. Scales are placed in a microfiche reader to magnify the scale and annuli are counted to determine how old the fish is. Not only is age estimated, but how far apart the annuli are shows how much the fish grew in each year of its life.
Otoliths and cleithrums are collected from a small subset of perished fish captured in gill net samples. Otoliths are primarily used to age large walleyes. Otoliths are referred to as the “ear bones” of a fish. They are a pair of hard, oblong structures located in the head of a fish and help with balance and hearing. A cut is made through the skull of the fish and the otoliths are removed using a tweezers. Otoliths are split and placed under a lighted microscope. The annuli are then counted.
Cleithrums are used to age northern pike. The cleithrum is a large bone that extends from the base of the pectoral fin upwards along the edge of the gill cavity. A knife is used to cut the skin surrounding the cleithrum and it is then removed from the fish. Cleithrums are held under a magnifying light and the annuli are counted.
Spines are used to age muskies and channel catfish. The spine is removed from the pectoral fin using a cutter. Spine sections are cut using a special saw and aged using the same method as otoliths.
What information do biologists get from aging fish? Age data is used to determine growth rates, survival, and year-class strength of a fish population. Since each fish is assigned an age, biologists can determine what year a fish was hatched. The length a fish reaches at each age of its life can then be determined. It is important for biologists to know how many years it takes a given species of fish in a specific lake to reach a certain length. This is especially important if biologists are considering implementing a length regulation on a lake or evaluating one that is already in effect.
Biologists also use this data to calculate an age-class distribution for each species. This shows biologists how many fish of a given age were hatched and survived in a given year. This information can be used to determine rates and success of reproduction for each species. If successful reproduction for a species does not consistently occur, those populations are going to fluctuate in numbers and size over time. Populations with consistently good reproduction tend to be stable, with numbers and sizes remaining static over time.
Biologists also use age data to evaluate walleye stocking success. Biologists may stock varying size and numbers of walleyes over a period of several years. They can then use age-class distributions to analyze the success of stocking in a given year. Biologists can determine what combination of size and numbers was most successful for each lake and then try to replicate that for maximum stocking survival in the future. These are some examples of why fish aging is an integral part of a fish biologist’s job.
For questions or comments concerning local fisheries resources, contact MNDNR fisheries at 218-671-7930 or email at fergusfalls.fisheries@state.mn.us