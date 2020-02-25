Come enjoy an evening in the park by candlelight and moonlight at Lake Carlos State Park Saturday, Feb. 29 from 7-9 p.m. Snowshoe or hike. Hit the trails, where you will be guided by the full moon and candle luminaries. Then come warm up by the wood stove or enjoy snacks and refreshments in the Lakeview warming shelter.
A minimum of 1.3 miles of snowshoe trail will be lit. Snowshoes are available to rent at the park office for this event on a first come first serve basis. Be respectful of those skiing and stay off the trails and follow the signs for the special snowshoe area only accessible in the winter.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Ben at benjamin.eckhoff@state.mn.us or 320-852-7200, two weeks prior to the event.
