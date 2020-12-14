A ton of Minnesotans clear out of the North Star State when the icy winds of winter arrive but do they really know what they are missing?
For some of us who remain the chilly days ahead are necessary trappings for an exciting winter sport — darkhouse spearing. What we need now is clear, black ice and then some snow.
Unlike the sport of ice fishing, darkhouse spearing demands silence, solitude and all the qualities of a sniper. Unlike angling, there is no catch-and-release option when you throw that spear. It requires a decision that usually comes down to the size of the fish.
Ice fishing is a hoot, no doubt about it, but it is usually a social sport with a party atmosphere. The same guy who introduced me to spearing when we were both teenagers liked luxuriating in an 8-by-12 angling house complete with beverages, music, magazines, comfort foods and the company of friends. You can actually forget what you are out there to do.
One night when I dropped by my pal’s home on the ice to visit him there were about six of us in the house. We had all our lines down and one of our party was sitting in a comfortable chair telling some tale. It was a cozy spot.
The rattle wheels had been fairly silent but finally one bobber in a corner hole began to bounce in the hole. Clearly, the minnow on the other end of the line was getting jumpy. Our storyteller was sitting right next to it but was paying no attention.
All of a sudden the rattle reel went off like a machine gun. One of our group, a teenager who had not forgotten what we were doing there, whipped around so fast he almost shifted the house off the holes. He was going for the line when our talkative pal nonchalantly set the hook. Without even getting up from his chair he pulled up a magnificent 8-pound walleye, took it off the hook and tossed it into a plastic bucket.
It was like watching someone recite the Gettysburg Address in a lunch line.
Spearing is not devoid of some of life’s comforts but the rules are different. Playing a game of knock poker in a place big enough to bowl with a half-dozen noisy friends is not in the cards.
Spearing is a different animal. Most of the time it is a guy sitting hunched over on a chair peering down into the water waiting for a northern pike to slide into the hole. It involves jigging an artificial decoy or watching a sucker minnow vainly trying to escape from a pin or harness. Some might wonder how that can be fun? A lot of the fun is in the anticipation. The fun is in seeing down into the hole without knowing what might swim under your gaze. Most of the time it is something with gills but two winters ago I had a muskrat surface in my spearing hole. It did not stay long.
There is also a story, true or not, about a man who had a dog surface in his spearing hole. The dog had fallen into the water while its master was away and gone under the water.
Over the years ice fishing has pushed past spearing in popularity. You can catch a fish on a hook and line 24/7 during the winter season. Darkhouse spearing is strictly a daylight sport. My great-uncle was a farmer and like many other farmers he had cattle to feed and milk twice a day. In the summer he could fill those hours putting in his crops and harvesting them. A farmer’s only chance to really relax was during the winter. Some of them sat in their little spearing shacks as long as they could.
There is a 23½ pound northern pike adorning a wall at the Ten Mile Lake Steakhouse. It has been there for almost 60 years. Some say it is the biggest game fish ever taken out of South Ten Mile. The story behind it is a dandy because it sums up what spearing is all about.
After sitting in his spear house in the bay on South Ten Mile all day, my great-uncle had a visitor just before he was going to leave for home and the evening chores. It was his nephew who had just stopped by to say hello. His uncle invited him to sit down and try spearing for the last half hour. The nephew accepted the invitation. The house was warm and the hole was cut so it had to be kind of a no-brainer.
About five minutes after the owner of the spear house departed the trophy northern slid into the hole.
That is what can happen at any moment in a darkhouse.
Brian Hansel is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
