The Eagles Aerie at 120 S. Peck St. in Fergus Falls will host the 36th annual Otter Tail County Pheasants Forever Chapter Banquet and Fundraiser April 4.
The Crowing Hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. and the chapter’s program starting at 7 p.m. Games, raffles, guns and prizes will be included. All proceeds from the fundraiser will remain with the chapter.
To date, more than $5 million have been spent by the OTPFC towards habitat improvement projects. The leveraged dollars have provided for more than 5,000 acres of public hunting lands. Some of the chapter’s recent activities include:
• A donation of $15,000 spread over three years to help create a new PF Habitat Specialist position in Fergus Falls.
• The acquisition of 155 acres in Grant County as public hunting land.
• A Youth Mentor Hunt at Viking Valley Hunt Club nine miles south of Battle Lake in Eagle Lake Township.
• A new Conservation Partners Legacy Grant Program (CPL) grant of $176,000 to enhance 190 acres of public land in OTC.
• A partnership with the Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club to acquire a 27-acre addition to the club’s Orwell property.
• The acquisition of 160 acres in Orwell Township to become part of the Ridgeway Wildlife Production Area.
• Financial support for the PF Farm Bill Biologist Program.
• PF Ringneck memberships for local Firearms Safety graduates.
• Financial support for PF’s Legislative Action Fund.
The Early Bird Deadline is set for March 23. Banquet tickets are $55 and include a membership and a meal ticket. The event includes several ticket options. Tickets can be purchased online at www.pheasantsforeverevents.org. All banquet registrations postmarked or purchased online by this date will be eligible for a drawing of $100 in Rooster Bucks.
Written questions should be emailed to ottertailcountypf@gmail.com. Club President Doug Wells can also be reached by those with questions at 218-731-5594.
