The Department of Natural Resources will host more than 30 candlelight events at Minnesota state parks and trails this winter, including one at Glendalough State Park on Saturday, February 8. Drop by any time between 6:30 and 9 p.m. for classic cross-country skiing as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.
The 1 ½ -mile trail starts at the trail center and is suitable for beginner-level skiers of all ages. Skis can be rented out at the park. Come early for the best selection of boot sizes.
The evening wraps up with a cup of hot cider and a s’more near a crackling fire.
