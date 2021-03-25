LITTLE FALLS — In the second overtime period, the Little Falls Flyers’ George Moore would score a power-play goal at 13:05 to edge the visiting Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team 2-1 in the Section 6A championship Thursday.
The Flyers would get on the board first with a goal at 13:44 in the first period as Matt Filippe slipped the puck into the back of the Otters net with assists from Nicholas Stevens and Hayden Johnson.
The Flyers held off the Otters in the second period as neither team could tally a goal. Fergus Falls player Michael DeBrito took a hard hit during the period and was unable to return to the contest.
In the third period, Fergus Falls would finally tie the game with a power-play goal by Isaac Johnson off a pass from Colton Partain. The two teams continued to battle on the ice but neither could score before the end of regulation.
The Otters and Flyers entered an overtime session hoping to come out on top in the five-minute period. Fergus Falls were short-handed in the beginning of the extra stanza after a tripping call but killed the penalty before there was any damage done. With shots being traded back and forth, neither team lit the lamp and forced a second overtime session.
In the second overtime, the first overtime’s stagnation carried over as both teams attempted to limit mistakes and try to tap in the game-winner. A hard fought battle ended late in the period as Moore’s goal sent the home fans in a frenzy.
The Flyers will now advance to the Class A state tournament and will wait for their seeding Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.