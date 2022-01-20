The Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team found themselves down 3-0 after two periods of play on Thursday night against the visiting Sartell-Saint Stephen Sabers, but rallied for three third period goals and won the game in overtime 4-3.
Cole Zierden started the comeback, as he scored a power-play goal at the six minute mark in the third. He was assisted on the play by Isaac Johnson. Johnson then scored an unassisted goal at the 9:34 mark, pulling the Otters within one. Fergus Falls then tied up the contest on a goal from Michael DeBrito with just 1:17 remaining in regulation. Colin Becker and Johnson contributed assists on the game tying goal.
The game winner in overtime came at the 2:54 mark, as Carter Thielke found the back of the net on an assist from Johnson. “Going into the third period, we told the boys that we weren’t going to coach to the scoreboard,” said coach Mike Donaghue, “we told them let's get one before the 10 minute mark and go from there.”
Fergus Falls outshot the Sabers 32-23 in the contest, including 14-6 over the final period and overtime. Ben Swanson had 20 saves for the Otters. In the latest “Let’s Play Hockey” rankings, the Otters are No. 9. They are now 11-5 on the season.
When talking about the Otters third goal, coach Donaghue stated, "we were able to pull the goalie, call a timeout and draw up a play that was perfectly executed for Johnson to hit DeBrito for the game tying goal."
A pair of road games are on the schedule this upcoming week for the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team. On Jan. 25, they will travel to Sauk-Rapids Rice and then on Jan. 29, at Wadena-Deer Creek.
