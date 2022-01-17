In the final game of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Crossover Classic on Saturday in Perham, the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team snuck away with a 56-50 overtime win over the Yellowjackets of Perham. Both teams played tough man-to-man defense in the contest, the first half saw limited scoring as the Yellowjackets held a slim 21-17 halftime lead.
The second 18 minutes was also a tight affair, as neither team led by more than a possession or two. With the game tied at 43 all, the Otters called a timeout with just under 15 seconds left in regulation, hoping to set up a game-winning play. On the ensuing inbounds, Fergus Falls turned the ball over on an “over-and-back” call, giving Perham perhaps the last shot. The Yellowjackets attacked the rim and drew a two shot foul.
The ensuing free throws were missed, a loose ball rebound was snagged by the Otters’ Henry Bethel who moved the ball to half court and put up a shot, but the shot was just wide and moved the game into the overtime period.
In the extra four minutes, Fergus Falls scored the first couple of buckets and used free throws with timely defense to pick up the victory.
“It was the smartest game that we have played and the best game that we have played,” said coach Matt Johnson, “I thought it was a really good team effort and the kids were dialed in defensively. Proud of the effort and a huge step in the right direction to where we want to be.”
Luke Newman paced the Otters with 20 points on the night, while adding in eight rebounds. Bethel chipped in with 16 points and six rebounds. The Otters shot 41% in the contest (18-44). The win was the first loss suffered by the Yellowjackets at their new gymnasium “The Hive” that opened up in 2018. It was also their first loss at home since Jan. 21, 2017.
Fergus Falls boys basketball will host Saint Cloud Tech on Jan. 18, for their next game.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone