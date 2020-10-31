ROTHSAY — The Rothsay football team hosted its first home game of the 2020 season as the Tigers welcomed in the Hancock Owls. The Owls spoiled the Tigers home opener as Hancock claimed a 50-0 win.
The Owls scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and added three more before halftime to hold a 36-0 lead.
With both teams making a lot of rotations in the second half, Hancock added two more touchdowns before the end of the game.
The Tigers will host Sebeka at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
