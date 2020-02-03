After holding a 22-20 lead at the break, the Battle Lake boys’ basketball team saw the visiting Hancock Owls rally to claim a 69-52 win Friday.
Riley Leabo led the Battlers in scoring with 25 points, while Drew Johnson and Brennan Amundson each added 10 points apiece.
The Battlers will welcome in Lake Park-Audubon for a 7:15 p.m. tilt Tuesday.
