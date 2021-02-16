BATTLE LAKE — The Battle Lake girls’ basketball team ran into a hot Hancock Owls team as the visitor claimed their 10th consecutive victory 66-35 Monday.
The Battlers were led in scoring by Ady Tysdal with 17 points, while teammate Grace VanErp chimed in with 13.
The Battlers will look to rebound as they welcome in Little Eight Conference foe Ashby for a 7:15 p.m. tilt Thursday.
