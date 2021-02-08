Full steam

Hillcrest girls’ basketballer Mackenzie Foss charges the net against Hancock during Monday’s home game. 

 Mathew Holding Eagle

On Monday, the Hillcrest girls’ basketball team welcomed in the 7-0 Hancock Owls. The visiting Owls proved to be a tough foe for the Comets as they flew the court with a 78-49 victory.

“Hancock has a solid team that is well coached and they play aggressive on both ends of the floor,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “Although the score didn’t reflect it, I thought we got better tonight.”

Mackenzie Foss led the Comets in scoring with 19 points, while teammates Madi Foss, Audra Ewan and Madi Ballwege each had five rebounds in the game.

The Owls were led in socring by Carly Hanson with 23 points, while Tori Pahl (16) and Alexis Staples (14) were also in double figures.

The Comets will continue their homestand as they welcome in Little Eight Conference rival Battle Lake at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

