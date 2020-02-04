HANCOCK — The Underwood boys’ basketball team came out flat Monday against Hancock and the Owls took advantage as they recorded a 53-33 victory.

“We came out way too flat tonight and allowed Hancock to build a large first half lead,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “We turned the ball over too much and Hancock took advantage scoring quite a few points off turnovers and in the fast break.  In the second half, I couldn’t be prouder of the way we responded to put up a battle.  We got the score back to almost single digits before Hancock finally pulled away at the end.  Our guys could have easily responded differently after the first half, but they responded by battling to the end.”

Winston Heifort (11) and Canaan Kugler (10) were both in double figures in scoring for the Rockets.

The Rockets will now travel to Moorhead High School to take on the Frazee Hornets at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments