HANCOCK — The Underwood boys’ basketball team came out flat Monday against Hancock and the Owls took advantage as they recorded a 53-33 victory.
“We came out way too flat tonight and allowed Hancock to build a large first half lead,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “We turned the ball over too much and Hancock took advantage scoring quite a few points off turnovers and in the fast break. In the second half, I couldn’t be prouder of the way we responded to put up a battle. We got the score back to almost single digits before Hancock finally pulled away at the end. Our guys could have easily responded differently after the first half, but they responded by battling to the end.”
Winston Heifort (11) and Canaan Kugler (10) were both in double figures in scoring for the Rockets.
The Rockets will now travel to Moorhead High School to take on the Frazee Hornets at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.