ROTHSAY — The Rothsay girls’ basketball team struggled to fin their offensive groove as the visiting Hancock Owls claimed a 72-52 victory Monday.

Jayna Gronewold led the Tigers with a double-double of 29 points and 10 steals, while teammate Kenadi Carlsrud added 10 points. 

The Tigers will take on Little Eight Conference foe Underwood at home at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

