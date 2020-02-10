ROTHSAY — The Rothsay girls’ basketball team struggled to fin their offensive groove as the visiting Hancock Owls claimed a 72-52 victory Monday.
Jayna Gronewold led the Tigers with a double-double of 29 points and 10 steals, while teammate Kenadi Carlsrud added 10 points.
The Tigers will take on Little Eight Conference foe Underwood at home at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.