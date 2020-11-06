HANCOCK — The West Central Area volleyball team played strong defense, but the hosting Hancock Owls found the floor in a three-set win (25-17, 25-12, 26-24) Thursday.
The Knights were playing without their starting setter Macy Grosz due to injury and had eighth-grader Sophie Sanstead step in. Sanstaed and teammate Kennedy Ulrich provided good coverage on the floor during the game.
“While the Knights played very good defense and had several touches and blocks, the Owls defense and coverage made it hard for the Knights to execute and finish plays,” Knights head coach Melissa Foslien said. “We are in a little slump right now with a couple of our hitters. We need to get our confidence back and are hoping that our next couple of games will give us that opportunity.”
Kaitlyn Hansen had 19 digs for the Knights, while teammate Elizabeth Rustan had two ace serves.
The Knights will look to get back to their winning ways as they travel to take on the Hillcrest Comets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.