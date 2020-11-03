ASHBY — The hosting Ashby volleyball team came out ready to play, but after a long first set the visiting Hancock Owls gained control and swept the Arrows 31-29, 25-18, 25-10 Monday.
We came out strong in the first and pushed through a lot of hard and long volleys,” Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens said. “Our serving was consistent tonight with 93 percent and quite a few aces. We struggled getting a block set on the outsides and Hancock has a strong cross court game right and off the net. We are really focusing on the positives still and continue to work on our passing so we can get the ball to the target when that happens our hitting game doesn't waver but when our passes are off we aren't maintaining an offensive game but instead are always on the defense.”
Catherin Koefod led the Arrows from the service line with three aces, while teammate Haleigh Brendmoen had 13 digs in the match.
The Arrows will look to get back on track as they travel to take on Little Eight Conference foe Brandon-Evansville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
