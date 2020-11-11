ROTHSAY — The visiting Hancock volleyball team cruised to a three-set victory (25-15, 25-14, 25-14) over the Rothsay Tigers Tuesday.
“We had to make some adjustments to the lineup tonight, so the match was a bit up and down,” Tigers head coach John Reber said. “We definitely had some solid swings on offense. We struggled a bit passing Hancock's tougher servers, and our back row communication was a challenge throughout the night.”
Kenadi Carlsrud led the Tigers with 12 kills, while teammate Chase Balken had 13 set assists.
The Tigers will look to get back on track as they host Wheaton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
