ROTHSAY —  A strong second half of play put the visiting Hancock boys’ basketball team over the Rothsay Tigers 64-51 Monday.

Tied 31-31 at the break, the Owls would outscore the Tigers 33-20 in the final stretch.

Leading the way in scoring for Rothsay was Colby Larson with 14 points, while Sam Danielson dropped in 12 points.

The Tigers will continue their homestand as they welcome in the Underwood Rockets at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

 

