Packers - Vikings is heated rivalry of its own

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most popular sports franchises in all of the United States – except in the Upper Plains.
There, the Packers are a hated rival and Purple and White reigns supreme.
For fans in Minnesota and the Dakotas, the team of choice is the Vikings, who have one of the league’s hottest rivalries with the Packers. Green Bay’s rivalry with Chicago may be longer and more famous, but in the Plains and Upper Midwest, Packers-Vikings is not far behind.
Green Bay holds a 63-56-3 advantage in the series with Minnesota, which entered the NFL in the 1961 expansion. The franchises meet again on Jan. 1 (CBS, 3:25 p.m.).
The Packers dominated the rivalry in its earliest years, winning 11 of the first 14 matchups. Oddly, all three losses were at home – including in Green Bay’s title seasons of 1966 and 1967.
As the Lombardi era ended in Green Bay, Minnesota took over the NFC Central, winning division crowns ten times in eleven years from 1968-78. During that span, the Vikings held a commanding 18-3-1 advantage over the Packers.
Minnesota, however, never won a world title in that stretch, losing four times in the Super Bowl. Only the Buffalo Bills, from 1990-93, have played in as many title games without winning. Green Bay, meanwhile, has collected seven world championships since Minnesota joined the league.
As Green Bay returned to prominence in the early 1990s, the new home of the Vikings, the Metrodome, became a house of horrors for the Packers. The 1992 Packers dropped a 27-7 decision in the season finale at Minnesota to eliminate themselves from playoff contention, the first of five straight losses at the Metrodome in the period. Even the world champion 1996 team couldn’t win in Minnesota, falling 30-21.
Minnesota swept the season series in 1998 behind wide receiver Randy Moss in what may have signaled the end of the Packers’ run in the 1990s. As the Packers rebounded early in the next decade, they pulled out some memorable wins over Minnesota, particularly in a Monday Night game at Lambeau Field on Nov. 6, 2000.
In that overtime thriller, receiver Antonio Freeman appeared to go down on a dropped ball, only to control possession, jump back up, and head for the end zone for a 26-20 win. ABC play-by-play man Al Michaels’ call of “He did wha-a-a-a-t?” is still a favorite among Packer backers.
The Packers celebrated Christmas Eve in 2004 with a last-second 34-31 win in Minnesota to clinch their fourth straight NFC North crown. But their season died in the first round of the playoffs the next week, when Moss and the Vikings beat an uninspired Packer team 31-17 in Green Bay. Moss was later fined for a mock “mooning” of the Lambeau crowd.
On the day before Christmas in 2016, Green Bay took the upper hand in the NFC North with a 38-25 win over a fading Minnesota team that finished 8-8. The Packers clinched the title the next week in Detroit.
The rivalry flared again in 2009 when Brett Favre joined the Vikings in his second season after his polarizing exit from Green Bay. Minnesota won both meetings that season and the first matchup, on Monday Night Football, had the highest rating in cable history.
Since then, the series has belonged to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who are 15-9-2 in the regular season over Minnesota. The teams met for a second time in the playoffs in 2012, a 24-10 Green Bay win at Lambeau.
Oddly, Minnesota is the lone existing NFL franchise that Green Bay has never played in the preseason.
The Packers and Vikings have met eight times on Monday Night football, with each team winning four times. The teams have also played eight games on Sunday night, again winning four each. The Packers have two victories in three meetings on Thursday night.
As in 1998, both teams have snapped streaks of their rivals’ dominance through the years. In 1972, Green Bay won 23-7 at Metropolitan Stadium to clinch the NFL Central, ending a three-year run of divisional titles by Minnesota. In the 2015 season finale at Lambeau, Minnesota prevailed 20-13 to break Green Bay’s streak of four straight NFC North crowns.
