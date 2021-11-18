The rivalry of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears is one of the NFL’s most legendary, but for some Packers fans, the Minnesota Vikings are a close second. Fans in northern and western Wisconsin might even rank the Vikings first.
Over in Minnesota, there is no doubt who the Vikings’ most hated opponents are.
This season marks the 60th anniversary of the Packers-Vikings rivalry, which opened in Minnesota’s inaugural year in the league in 1961. The teams will play for the 120th time this Sunday (noon, FOX).
Oddly, the first two Green Bay-Minnesota games were played on back-to-back weeks midway through the 1961 season. While Green Bay was ascending toward the Titletown run of the decade, Minnesota was just finding its way as an expansion franchise.
The Vikings, however, were hardly devoid of talent under their acerbic head coach, Norm Van Brocklin. Rookie quarterback Fran Tarkenton was on the cusp of a brilliant 18-year career, 13 of them in the purple and white. In 1961, he threw for 1,997 yards with 18 touchdowns, but had 17 interceptions.
Joining him in the backfield was Hugh McElhenny, a longtime 49ers star who had been left exposed in the expansion draft.
McElhenny led the Vikings in rushing in 1961 with 570 yards on 120 carries, and would earn the last of his six career Pro Bowl berths. Receiver Jerry Reichow was another Pro Bowl pick after leading Minnesota with 859 yards on 50 receptions, with 11 touchdowns.
Then there was the incomparable Jim Marshall, the big defensive end from Ohio State who was in the early stages of one of the greatest records of NFL history. The Green Bay dates were the sixth and seventh of his 282 consecutive games played, a record that stood for decades. Marshall, who never missed a game from 1961-79, still holds the NFL career mark for fumbles recovered, with 30.
Marshall paced the “Purple People Eaters” later in the decade, but in Minnesota’s inaugural season, the Vikings were hampered by a horrible run defense. Still, Minnesota managed a 37-13 blowout win over Chicago in the season opener as Tarkenton threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth.
That gave Minnesota a temporary lead in the Western Conference over the Packers, who were upset in their opener by Detroit. It was just a blip, though, as Green Bay powered its way to four straight wins leading into the first Vikings matchup on Oct. 22. In the Packers’ previous two games before Minnesota, Green Bay had outscored Baltimore and Cleveland by a combined 94-24.
Green Bay was loaded with some of the luminaries of the game. Wearing the green and gold in 1961 were future Hall of Famers in quarterback Bart Starr, backs Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor, offensive linemen Forrest Gregg and Jerry Kramer, defensive linemen Willie Davis and Henry Jordan, linebacker Ray Nitschke, cornerback Herb Adderly, and safety Willie Wood. They comprised the nucleus of a franchise that dominated the league throughout the decade, and established a standard of excellence by which future NFL dynasties would be judged.
The coach of the Packers was another future Hall of Famer. Vince Lombardi was in his third season in town, and had turned the franchise around from a dismal decade in the 1950s. Green Bay finished 11-3 in 1961 and routed the New York Giants 37-0 in the NFL title game, the franchise’s first championship since 1944.
When Green Bay and Minnesota first met on Oct. 22, the Packers had not lost since their season opener, while the Vikings had not won since theirs. Both streaks continued as the Packers rolled to a 33-7 win before 42,007 at the old Metropolitan Stadium.
Playing in seasonal 48-degree temperatures, Green Bay opened the scoring in the first quarter as Boyd Dowler hauled in a 78-yard touchdown pass from Starr, and Hornung booted the first of four short field goals on the day. Minnesota answered on a 1-yard scoring run in the second from Tarkenton for the Vikings’ only points of the day.
Tarkenton threw three of Minnesota’s four interceptions on the afternoon, one of which the Packers returned for a touchdown in the final quarter. Taylor added a 3-yard scoring run in the fourth.
Starr recorded 206 passing yards as Green Bay held a 467-328 edge in total yards and a 241-149 advantage on the ground. The Packers’ Tom Moore led all rushers with 159 yards on 16 carries.
Thanks to a quirk in the schedule, the teams met again a week later at Green Bay’s home away from home, County Stadium in Milwaukee. Green Bay played part of its home schedule there from 1933-94.
In front of 44,112 fans on a breezy 57-degree afternoon, the Packers jumped all over the Vikings in the rematch as Hornung ran 1 yard for a touchdown and Kramer added a 10-yard scoring reception on Hornung’s only pass attempt of the day for a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Taylor caught an 8-yard toss from Starr for another touchdown in the second as Green Bay led 21-0.
Minnesota answered on a 19-yard touchdown reception from Reichow later in the second, and Mike Mercer kicked a short field goal in the third to cut the lead to 21-10. However, Green Bay put the game away as Starr found Max McGee on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the final quarter for a 28-10 victory.
Starr was even more brilliant in the rematch, going 18 of 24 for 311 yards. Dowler and McGee finished with 121 and 102 receiving yards, respectively, the first time the Packers had two 100-yard receivers in a game since 1943.
Green Bay outgained Minnesota 467-263 on the afternoon, but lost three fumbles. McElhenny had 99 yards on 12 carries for the Vikings, who finished 3-11 in their inaugural season.
Green Bay went on to seven championships — five NFL titles and the first two Super Bowls — under Lombardi through 1967. Minnesota finished above .500 just once in that span and only managed three wins over Green Bay in 14 games. However, all three wins were in Wisconsin — two in Green Bay, one in Milwaukee — which no doubt grated on Packer fans.
As Green Bay began to fade after its glorious run, Minnesota hit its stride, winning 10 division titles in 11 years from 1968-78 — a streak broken only by the Packers’ division championship in 1972. The Vikings reached four Super Bowls in that span, losing them all. They haven’t been back since.
During the run of division titles, Minnesota was a dominating 18-3-1 against the Packers, who revived their franchise in 1992 and have suffered only seven non-winning seasons since, with 21 playoff appearances and two Super Bowl crowns.
Green Bay holds a 62-54-3 advantage since the series’ inception six decades ago, an indicator of how even — and bitter — the rivalry has been.
Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Illinois. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.