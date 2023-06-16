Pair of Otter baseball plans garner conference recognition

The Fergus Falls Otters baseball team saw two players receive honorable mention status from the Central Lakes Conference.
Ben Swanson, a senior, a second year starter and captain, hit .292 in 65 at bats this season. Ben hit in the three hole and anchored the infield playing first base with a .991 fielding percentage.
Logan Larson made his varsity debut this season as a sophomore and had an immediate impact offensively and as a pitcher. Larson was the Otters leading hitter, posting a .311 average in 45 at bats hitting in the leadoff slot. On the mound, Larson led the team with a 2.21 ERA in 19 innings pitched.
Coach Shane Thielke commented on the two:
This is certainly a well deserved honor for both.
Swanson provided leadership and stability both offensively and defensively. His experience in hockey certainly translated to his success in baseball. He faced tough pitches as the three hitter and he was definitely the guy we wanted at the plate in critical situations. At first base he certainly gave our infielders confidence, always giving them a chance to make a play, making countless "scoops" on bang bang plays. As a first baseman who was also our school's winningest goalie in hockey, very few throws ever got by Swanny.
Larson was on the other end of the experience spectrum, making his varsity debut on May 2, he definitely became an immediate impact player. Lars is a coachable kid who understands and loves the game of baseball. He provided a spark on the top end of our lineup consistently producing quality at bats and it seemed like he was always on base. As a pitcher, he had a veteran type of mound presence and he always gave us a chance to win. If he continues to work at the game like he has, he certainly has a bright future in baseball.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone