With things heading toward less restrictive, the Lake Region Run saw area competitors hit the streets of Fergus Falls Saturday for the 2021 version of the run.
In the 10-mile race, Adam Pangrac of Moorhead won with a time of 58:40, followed by Nick Tubbs of Fargo (1:06.15) and Emily Tomalla of Moorhead (1:09:15). Top area runners in the event included Quincy Undseth (1:19:10) and Joellen Kholman-Petrick (1:20:11), both of Fergus Falls.
In the 5K race, Joseph McFarland of Fergus Falls edged St. Paul runner East Sateren-Zoller (18:43) by two seconds with a time of 18:41. Jayce Runyon (19:55) of Onawa, Iowa came in third overall. The top female runner in the race was 12-year-old Cassie Wellman of Erhard as she finished with a time of 21:59 for fifth place overall.
In the 1-mile fun run, Fergus Falls runners William Anderson (6:03), 9, Carsyn Lill (6:11), 10, and Dane Mouser (6:16), 10, took the top three spots in the race.
In the 10-mile relay, team Still Fast, the duo of Kristin Brause and Willie De-Souza, took first in both overall and co-ed race with a time of 1:22:59. The Collins Collective (1:23:05) of Kasondra Collins and Steven Wagner, and Roisum of Brady and Jennifer Roisum (1:31:06) took second and third.
For complete results, visit https://www.mtecresults.com/event/show/3841/2021_Lake_Region_Run.
