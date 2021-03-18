PARKERS PRAIRIE — The Battle Lake girls’ basketball team could not get a foothold in a Section 6A playoff tilt against Parkers Prairie Wednesday as the Panthers defeated the Battlers 66-24.
Ady Tysdal was the lone Battler in double figures with 11 points.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Faith Alberts with 29 points, while teammate Megan Blake added 17 of her own.
The Battlers finish the season with a 8-11 record.
The Panthers will welcome in West Central Area for a 7 p.m. Friday game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.