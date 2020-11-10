ASHBY — The hosting Ashby volleyball team took Little Eight Conference foe Parkers Prairie to four sets Monday, but the visiting Panthers claimed a 25-13, 25-10, 24-26, 25-10 win.

“Tonight our consistency was off and instead of playing our game we faltered and let Parkers Prairie determine the speed of the game,” Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens said. “We missed crucial serves which caused us to struggle to get into a rhythm. Those moments of fight are sprinkled in throughout but we need to dig deep to find and keep that enthusiasm throughout the entire game.”

The Arrows did see strong service numbers as Madeline Thompson (4), Catherine Koefod (3), Anissa Heinrich (3) and Haleigh Brendmoen (2) all had multiple aces. Ryleigh Brendmoen tallied 14 digs in the game.

The Arrows will look to rebound as they travel to take on Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

