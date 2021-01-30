PARKERS PRAIRIE — The Underwood boys’ basketball team was caught in an offensive whirlwind as the hosting Parkers Prairie Panthers went into triple digits Friday defeating the Rockets 101-43 in Little Eight Conference action.
The Panthers forced several turnovers and went into the break up 56-20. Parkers Prairie did not let off the gas as they scored 45 points in the second half.
“We couldn't handle the pressure that Parkers put on us,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “Parkers pressured us and executed with taking advantage of our turnovers. We also gave up way too many second chances tonight. Hats off to them, though as they are a very good team.”
Krosby Aasness was the lone player in double figures for the Rockets with 13 points.
The Rockets will look to get back on track as they host Bertha-Hewitt at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
