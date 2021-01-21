UNDERWOOD — The Underwood girls’ basketball team struggled from the field Thursday as they shot 26% as the visiting Parkers Prairie Panthers picked up a 49-40 Little Eight Conference victory.
Liz Lukken led the Rockets in scoring with 15 points, while teammate Mo Bugbee chipped in 11. Lydia Baker led Underwood in rebounding with nine.
The Rockets will hit the road to take on another LEC foe Rothsay at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
