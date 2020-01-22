PARKERS PRAIRIE — The Battle Lake girls’ basketball team played neck and neck with Little Eight Conference foe Parkers Prairie Tuesday. But it would be the hosting Panthers that captured a 56-51 victory.
The Panthers would hold a 32-31 lead at the break. The Battlers continued to chip away at their host but could not overcome the deficit.
Makenna Tysdal (18) and Grace VanErp (14) led the Battlers in scoring.
The Battlers will take on the West Central Area Knights in a 7:30 p.m. tilt Monday.
