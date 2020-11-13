Adding another varsity game to its schedule, the Hillcrest football team welcomed in the Onamia Panthers Thursday. The Comets showed their grit, but the Panthers pulled the game out late to win 38-28.
The Panthers came pouncing out the gate as Nick Ecker took the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Onamia added two points as they converted a pass from Noah Rohloff to Brady Husom to take a 8-0 lead. The Comets responded on their drive as Caden Fischer hit Leo Nordick for an 18-yard touchdown pass to cap off an eight-play drive. Hillcrest tied the game with a conversion of their own as Fischer hooked up with Evan Lindgren. Onamia fumbled their next possession as Comet Trey Carl recovered the ball. Hillcrest converted that into six points as Fischer hit Zayne Weinrich for a 12-yard touchdown pass.
In the second quarter, the Comets extended their lead with a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ended with Fischer hitting Weinrich for a 5-yard touchdown. Evan Lindgren would run in the two-point conversion to give the Comets a 22-8 lead. Micah Bermel recovered another Onamia fumble, but the Comets would be stopped on downs at the Panthers 15 yard line. The Panthers used the remaining time in the half to march the field and would cut the lead to 22-16 on a 4-yard run by Rohloff.
In the second half, the Comets offense stalled at the Onamia 30 yard line on the first possession. The Panthers would tie the game on their third play of the half as Rohloff found A.J. Drift for a 38-yard touchdown pass.
A late fourth quarter flurry, saw the teams combine for 22 points in just over three minutes. The Panthers would take on the lead on a 29-yard touchdown reception by Ecker and convert a two-pointer. After stopping the Comets on downs, Onamia took a 16-point lead as Donny Bieganek dove in from 2 yards out and converted the run on the two-point conversion. On the ensuing kickoff, the Comets’ Weinrich took the ball 70 yards to paydirt to cut the lead to 10, but that was the last score of the game.
Hillcrest was led on the ground by Caden Fischer (20 carries) and Evan Lindgren (19 carries) each with 99 yards rushing. Fischer also went 16-for-29 with 172 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Teammate Weinrich finished the game with four catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns and a kick return for a score.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.