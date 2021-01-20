PARKERS PRAIRIE — In a Little Eight Conference tilt, the hosting Parkers Prairie Panthers used its depth to top the Battle Lake girls’ basketball team 68-47 Tuesday.
The Panthers would take a 32-24 lead into the break, but find their groove in the second half as they outscored the Battlers 36-23.
The Battlers were led in scoring by Grace VanErp (22) and Ady Tysdal (19).
The Battlers will look to get back on track as they travel to take on Wheaton at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
