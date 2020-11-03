The Hillcrest volleyball team welcomed in Little Eight Conference opponent Parkers Prairie Monday. The visiting Panthers would prove to be a tough challenge as they swept the Comets 25-18, 25-19, 25-22.

“We had moments when we could ran our offense well and then we had some ‘long weekend/Monday moments’ which we just couldn’t fix,” Comets head coach Debi Foss said. “We had a nice run in the third set lead by Maddie  Ballweg’s  6 point run but then just couldn’t finish it.   There were some nerves that showed tonight for a few of our players  but we can work on that.  Our serving was much more consistent tonight which was nice to see.”

Ballweg recorded two ace serves for the COmets, while teammate Anna Brumfield had two blocks.

The Comets will head back on the road to take on another LEC rival in Underwood at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Load comments