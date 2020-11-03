The Hillcrest volleyball team welcomed in Little Eight Conference opponent Parkers Prairie Monday. The visiting Panthers would prove to be a tough challenge as they swept the Comets 25-18, 25-19, 25-22.
“We had moments when we could ran our offense well and then we had some ‘long weekend/Monday moments’ which we just couldn’t fix,” Comets head coach Debi Foss said. “We had a nice run in the third set lead by Maddie Ballweg’s 6 point run but then just couldn’t finish it. There were some nerves that showed tonight for a few of our players but we can work on that. Our serving was much more consistent tonight which was nice to see.”
Ballweg recorded two ace serves for the COmets, while teammate Anna Brumfield had two blocks.
The Comets will head back on the road to take on another LEC rival in Underwood at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.