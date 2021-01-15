PARKERS PRAIRIE — In its season opener, the Hillcrest girls’ basketball team traveled to take on Little Eight Conference rival Parkers Prairie Thursday. The Panthers, defending co-conference champion, would top the Comets for a 64-44 win.

Mackenzie Foss led the Comets with 20 points, while teammate Madi Ballweg had eight rebounds in the game.

The Panthers saw Megan Blake (18), Ashley Dreger (10) and Faith Alberts (10) all score in double figures.

The Comets will look for their first win at home as they host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

 

