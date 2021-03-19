PARKERS PRAIRIE — The Battle Lake boys’ basketball team’s season came to an end Thursday as the Parkers Prairie Panthers won a Section 6A playoff game 78-62.
Owen Buehler led the Battlers in scoring with 13 points, while teammates Kayne Cameron (12) and Brady VanErp (11) were both in double figures.
The Battlers finish their season 6-12.
