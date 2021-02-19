In a Little Eight Conference tilt Thursday, the visiting Parkers Prairie Panthers upended the Hillcrest girls’ basketball team 69-43.
“We shot really well the first half and went a little cold the second half,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “Even though we weren’t shooting great in the second half, every shot we took was a good open look for us.”
Madi Ballweg led the Comets with 14 points, while teammate Mackenzie Foss added 12. Ella Knutson led Hillcrest on the boards with seven rebounds.
The Comets will have a quick turnaround as they host Ortonville at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.