PARK RAPIDS — The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team had nine personal records in their meet against Park Rapids Tuesday, but it would be the hosting Panthers that swam away with a 95-80 victory.
“Tough meet for us tonight,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “We were not as sharp as I thought we would be. We didn’t swim poorly, it just wasn’t what we expected. I moved a few guys into different events to try and gain some points in a few events. Unfortunately those moves did not work out well.”
The Otters had four first-place finishes in the meet with Christian Reed (200 freestyle, 2:01.95), Sean Edman (100 freestyle, 53.58), Tyler Kubela (50 freestyle, 24.54) and Ryan Aanerud (100 backstroke, 1:05.00). The four swimmers each also captured a runner-up finish with Edman taking second in the 200 IM (2:20.16), Reed in the 500 freestyle (5:43.82), Kubela in the 100 butterfly (1:10.95) and Aanerud in the 100 freestyle (57.20).
Other top finishers were Micah Zosel in the 200 IM (third, 2:35.52) and Logan Rott in the 100 breststroke (third, 1:15.33).
In the relay events, the Otters placed five teams in the top three. The team of Edman, Reed, Kubela and Aanerud picked up a first-place finish in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:48.04, while the team of Tobin Childers, Adrian Blondeau, Mason Braun and Matt Pajari (4:49.19) took third. The 200 teams of Edman, Zosel, Rott and Reed (1:44.28); and Childers, Braun, William Ness-Ludwig and Jacob Kettner (2:02.97) took second and third. In the 200 medley, the team of Aanerud, Zosel, Rott and Kubela took second with a time of 1:58.67.
The Otters will be back in their home pool Thursday as they welcome in St. Cloud Apollo for a Central Lakes Conference meet at 6 p.m.
